The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 46-year-old Sterling man last seen a week ago.
Hany Saleh was reported missing Dec. 27 and was last seen around his residence in the 45000 block of Grammercy Terrace on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
He is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information regarding his possible whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at 703-777-1021 or 911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.