The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred at a Sterling convenience store early Wednesday morning.
According to the report, deputies were called to the Exxon gas station at the Rt. 606/Pacific Boulevard intersection just after 1:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. He struck the store employee in the head with the gun before fleeing the area. The employee was treated at the scene.
The suspect was wearing a black face and head covering, a black sweatshirt with “New Balance” written on the chest in white, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, and a black bag.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.