The Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loudoun County government employee with embezzlement after an internal review turn up allegations that she fraudulently billed more than 550 hours of work.
Theresa A. Smith, of Haymarket, is accused of embezzling approximately $29,000 from the Child Subsidy Program during her employment as a child care specialist with Loudoun County Department of Family Services. The Sheriff’s Office investigation covered the period from November 2021 through October 2022, according to the agency.
Smith surrendered at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on May 10 after being advised that warrants had been obtained for her arrest. She was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond.
Go ahead and start constructing more jails now if we're going to charge government employees with not delivering the work for which they've been paid.
Oh my. I hope the young lady has been dismissed. Alternately, I hope she's been placed on unpaid suspension -- pending the outcome of charges. Someone under such a cloud shouldn't be working for Loudoun County.
