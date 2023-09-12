The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at a Lucketts gas station.
Deputies were called to the Shell station near the intersection of James Monroe Highway and Lucketts Road at approximately 6 a.m. Sept. 12. The preliminary investigation revealed that two males entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money and items before leaving. The Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as Black males wearing black masks and clothing; one may have a beard.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
