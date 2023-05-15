The Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies, possibly committed by the same suspect, that occurred Sunday morning in Sterling.
According to the report, the first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven store on West Church Road at approximately 1:46 a.m. May 14. A man entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 32-35 years of age, medium build, 5-feet. 5-inches tall, with short black hair and a goatee. He was reported to be wearing a yellow LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers tank top, a dark-colored hat, black cargo shorts, black socks, white tennis shoes, and a watch on his wrist. He was seen leaving the store, possibly in a grey Toyota Camry.
At approximately 8:18 a.m., a man entered the Sunoco gas station adjacent to the 7-Eleven store, displayed scissors, and demanded money from the clerk. The description of the suspect and vehicle in this robbery appears to be the same as the first robbery, except that he was reported to be wearing a mustard-colored T-shirt, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Detective L. Reed at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
