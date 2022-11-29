Three pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among the 14 individuals who died on Virginia highways over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, according to preliminary data released by Virginia State Police. Of the 10 who were riding in vehicles equipped with seatbelts, eight chose not to wear one.
“Not sure how many times we can say this until folks start paying attention, but ‘Seatbelts save lives,’” Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle stated. “We are now heading into the 2022 holiday season with 14 families grieving the loss of their loved ones due to these Thanksgiving holiday traffic crashes. For eight of those 14, the simple act of buckling up may well have prevented such tragic outcomes. Please buckle up every one in your vehicle every time and on every ride.”
During the five-day period between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Brunswick, Campbell, Chesterfield, Floyd, Greensville, Henrico, Loudoun, Powhatan, Prince William, Rockingham and Spotsylvania and the cities of Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. Of those crashes, three involved pedestrians—including the fatality in Loudoun County—one included a motorcycle, and eight were not wearing a seatbelt.
This is an increase from 2021 when there were five traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday.
During the holiday, Virginia State Police participated in the national Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, with increased police visibility and traffic enforcement This year, troopers cited 4,413 speeders and 1,803 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers arrested 93 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and issued 454 for seatbelt violations.
