Furqan Syed this morning entered pleas of not guilty to murder and three other felony charges stemming from the 2021 shooting death of Najat Chemlali Goode in her home Brambleton.
The formal arraignment before Judge Douglas Fleming kicked off a jury trial that is expected to last up to three weeks.
More than 100 potential jurors have been summoned to Loudoun County Circuit Court as part of the effort to select the dozen residents plus alternates who will hear testimony in the case. Preparations have been made for the possibility of jury selection continuing into a second day on Tuesday.
Syed, 41, is accused of murdering Goode on Dec. 30, 2021. He was apprehended in Dubai two months later after an international search.
According to previous testimony, deputies were called to the Connie Marie Terrace home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence. Goode was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.
At the time of the preliminary hearing in District Court, there was no physical evidence linking Syed to the killing, although investigators said they were waiting for several items to be tested in a lab.
Syed was identified as a suspect through neighborhood security camera footage and cell phone data that put him near the scene at the time of the crime, according to the charging documents.
He is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, entering a home with the intent to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The murder charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
I hope justice is served in this case. I'm not entirely comfortable with the way Judge Plowman dismissed the conspiracy charge. To the family of Najat Chemlali Goode, please accept my sincere condolences.
Fact Check: The dismissal was the direct result of a failure by Buta's team.
