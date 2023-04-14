Ending the second week of a murder trial of Furqan Syed prosecutors and defense attorneys gave almost five hours of closing arguments before the jury entered deliberations.
Najat Chemlali Goode was shot in her Brambleton home on Dec. 30, 2021.
The prosecution’s case has focused on Syed’s movements tracked via cell phone towers pinging his phone and video footage of neighboring cameras showing what they said is his eighth-generation silver Toyota Camry driving in the neighborhood.
Goode’s daughter, Sheima Abbas, testified that Syed knocked on her door Dec. 27, 2021, where they shared a brief interaction. She said Syed was looking for her brother and told her that he would be back.
Prosecutors said that cell phone data and video footage show Syed returning to the neighborhood every day until the murder. They said that after the 7:30 p.m. shooting, Syed drove toward Washington, DC, where cell phone data shows he stopped at the Chain Bridge over the Potomac River for four minutes. Prosecutors alleged he threw the murder weapon into the river, before returning home and taking his wife and their toddler on a last-minute trip to St. Louis. The prosecution also said that Syed’s wife was Google searching for “breaking news” and “Brambleton news” during the drive.
After returning home, Syed flew to Dubai on Jan. 3, where he was arrested and brought back to Loudoun County months later.
Syed’s defense lawyers spent their time focusing on the prosecution’s lack of forensic evidence.
“[The prosecution] expects you to make all these assumptions when they haven’t done the leg work,” Defense attorney John A. Boneta said to the jury during his closing arguments.
He said that the prosecution failed to present a motive, DNA evidence from the crime scene, or a murder weapon. He also said that, while cell phone towers can give a range of area indicating where someone’s phone is, they cannot provide pinpoint locations.
“The bottom line is, you have three very serious charges in front of you, and there’s been zero evidence of them,” Boneta said.
Syed faces three charges— first-degree murder, statutory armed burglary, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
