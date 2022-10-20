The Leesburg teen who was charged with attempted first-degree murder following a January shooting in Ashburn was found not guilty Thursday following a three-day jury trial.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 15 on Boxwood Place and involved two groups engaged in a series of escalating altercations throughout the prior evening. It started with a fight during a basketball game at Riverside High School, and continued later at the Ashburn Ice House and with bantering on social media. They crossed paths again in the early morning hours, when the smaller group of five people attempted to drive away and avoid a confrontation with the larger group of about 15 people.
A neighbor’s security camera recorded the scene in which a member of the large group got down on one knee and fired three shots at the fleeing car.
Investigators said that suspect was Kareem I. Aviles, then 17 years old. He was arrested four days later and charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting at a car and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The key issue facing jurors following three days of testimony in Circuit Court was whether prosecutors had proven that Aviles was the person who fired the shots.
After a half-day of deliberations Oct. 20, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty on all the charges.
(1) comment
More accolades for our CA! They had video of the shooter and shooting but they couldn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that the person they charged was the person who fired the gun in that video. It's not turning out to be a good month for our CA and her office. Of course, it's not a good month for public safety in Loudoun either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.