A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge Monday declined to approve a plea agreement that would reduce the jail sentence previously handed down against Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, who was convicted of driving more than 100 miles per hour on Loudoun County Parkway.
Last September, then-District Court Judge Matthew Snow sentenced Davis to serve 30 days in jail and issued a $1,114 fine after he was charged with driving 114 miles per hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone near Evergreen Ridge Drive on March 28, 2022. His driver's license was to be suspended for six months.
Davis appealed the case to Circuit Court, initially requesting a jury trial.
On Monday, Judge Stephen E. Sincavage was presented with a plea agreement to reduce the jail sentence to six days. He rejected that proposal.
A hearing was set for Thursday, Aug. 3 to schedule new date for the case to be heard before a different judge.
According to court records, four months before the Loudoun County Parkway incident, Davis was charged with reckless driving after being found driving 89 miles per hour on the Dulles Greenway. That charge was reduced in a plea agreement to speeding 19 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was fined $150.
Why not suspend the driver license Permanently?? 30 days in jail then back to dangerous behavior? Put a STOP to the insanity.
"114 miles per hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone"??? Ludicrous speed equates to jail time. You are seriously endangering other peoples' lives at that speed. Do the crime....do the time.
Looks like maybe the Judges are getting tired of Butta and her romper room plea deals. Hope the Judges continue to protect the citizens of LOCO.
It's a breath of fresh air hearing a judge following the letter of the law.
