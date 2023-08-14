A sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old Hamilton-area man convicted of sexual assault during an April trial was delayed Monday because a pair of presentencing reports had not been completed. That prompted a court order that the Sheriff’s Office transfer him to a local jail.
Attorneys for Richard Piland III said representatives from the probation office and the county Department of Mental Health had experienced the same communication and access challenges they have since Piland was transferred to the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem, 200 miles away from Leesburg, in February.
The transfer came after Piland filed a $7 million federal lawsuit alleging abuse at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, including an incident in which he was hit with pepper spray and put under scalding hot shower water while strapped to a chair, causing injuries. That lawsuit resulted in a $500,000 settlement.
Piland was charged in April 2021 with two felony charges in connection with the alleged assault of an acquaintance while she was asleep in a Waterford home on July 25, 2020. During a trial in April, a jury convicted him of one charge, aggravated sexual battery.
Piland’s family has criticized the Sheriff’s Office’s decision to transfer him to Salem as punitive.
Piland attorney Michael J. Harrington told Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher that not only is communication difficult with his client at the Western Virginia Regional jail, but also some of his medications had been withheld, making it more difficult to assess his mental health. Harrington asked that Piland be moved to the Alexandria City jail, where he was held and was adequately treated during his trial.
Fisher agreed, saying he would order Piland to be held in Alexandria until further notice.
Also during Monday’s hearing, Fisher denied defense motions to set aside the guilty verdict and to declare a mistrial.
Among the allegations in those petitions were that Fisher erred in ruling the defense’s expert on DNA evidence could not testify because prosecutors were not adequately provided advanced notice of the testimony, and that prosecutors violated Piland’s constitutional right not to testify by pointing out during the closing arguments to jurors that he had declined to take the stand.
Piland faces a sentence of one to 20 years in prison on the aggravated sexual battery conviction. He also faces assault charges stemming from altercations with staff members in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.
