The controversy over who will prosecute a two-year-old burglary case isn’t over yet.
The Supreme Court of Virginia in December ruled that Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman erred procedurally when he disqualified the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Officefrom prosecuting two felony burglary charges and three misdemeanor charges against Kevin E. Valle.
Plowman’s action came as he objected to a plea bargain proposed by county prosecutors, who he claimed omitted elements of Valle’s criminal history. The judge raised questions about whether the omissions were purposeful to justify a more lenient sentence.
After Plowman filed an order disqualifying the Loudoun’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from the case, Judge James P. Fisher appointed Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook to take over. However, the case remained in limbo pending Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj’s appeal to the Supreme Court challenging Plowman’s order.
The Supreme Court ruled that Plowman erred in not giving notice to Biberaj or her office about his intent to disqualify them and failed to provide an opportunity for them to address his concerns.
On Thursday, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton and defense attorney Jeffrey Clark returned to court with the intent of completing the plea hearing that was halted by Plowman last June.
However, Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. said the question about whether the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office would remain disqualified continued.
He said the Supreme Court’s order indicated that county prosecutors should have notice and be provided a hearing on that action. Acknowledging the largely unprecedented nature of the case’s standing, he asked the attorneys for input on how to best carry out the instructions of the higher court.
Fleming provided Burton time to consult with Biberaj or others in her office before recalling the case several hours later.
“This is not an empty procedural issue,” he told Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson.
Fleming said the hearing would be called to allow Biberaj or her staff to respond to the concerns Plowman raised and to serve as an opportunity to “provide comfort and assurance” to the court that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office could adequately adjudicate the case if reinstated.
During the discussion with Clark Nelson, it was agreed that Fleming sending a letter to the CA’s office calling for such a hearing would address the Supreme Court’s requirement to provide notice. A hearing would then be held to provide them the opportunity to refute Plowman’s criticisms.
Fleming said the letter would be sent in the coming weeks.
Valle was a suspect in a series of up to 12 break-ins committed over 10 days in four different counties in 2021. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for three break-ins in Fauquier County and remains behind bars. While the felony breaking and entering charges in Loudoun carry sentences of one to 20 years in prison, the plea agreement presented last year proposed a six-month active sentence on the two felonies and the additional charges of destruction of property and giving false identification to law enforcement. He also would be required to pay $2,289 in restitution to the businesses.
