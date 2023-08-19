The Sheriff’s Office has charged a Baltimore man with felony hit and run after he allegedly struck a jogger and left the scene.
According to the report, just after 1 p.m. Aug. 17, deputies responded to the 17700 block of Canby Road near Leesburg where the victim stated she was jogging on the side of the road when she was struck by the side mirror of a passing van. The driver reportedly stopped, apologized, and left the scene.
With the help of the Virginia State Police, the driver was found nearby. Jaden Hughes, 21, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, hit and run, and use of a phone while operating a vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 bond.
