The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at Dulles Town Crossing in Sterling.
According to the report, deputies were called to Dulles Eastern Plaza at approximately 9:10 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The victims reported that they were in a parked vehicle, three people ran up, broke the windows, and removed multiple cases containing jewelry imported from India. During the robbery, one of the suspects held a knife to one of the victim’s throat. One of the victims sustained injuries described as minor and was treated at the scene.
The suspects fled the area in a gray or white SUV driving toward Nokes Boulevard. One of the suspects is described as a white male, wearing a green ski mask, gloves, and a black hooded jacket.
Anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything is asked to contact Det. Sean McCormack at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
