The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night at a McDonalds restaurant in Sterling.
Deputies responded to the parking lot of the McDonalds on Free Court at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 6 where a male was found suffering from suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, according to the report.
Investigator are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen something, to contact Det. T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
