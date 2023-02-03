The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool Friday morning.
According to the report, deputies were called to the center at approximately 6 a.m. Feb. 3 after two juveniles reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.
Michael D. Taylor, 62, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of assault. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Whitehead at 703-777-1021.
(1) comment
The LCSO new release says that the December assaults were not reported until today, February 3rd.
Who notified the LCSO of these earlier assaults?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.