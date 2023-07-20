A juvenile suspect is under arrest as part of the Sheriff’s Office investigation into the Jan. 24 theft of 10 guns from the Silver Eagle Group Shooting Range in Ashburn.
According to the report, the suspect is charged with grand larceny, burglary, and possession of firearms by a person under the age of 18. Three of the 10 weapons reported stolen in the case have been recovered.
In the initial report of the crime, the agency said two people entered the building by breaking a glass window between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. Both suspects were described as wearing zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks, and gloves. They left the scene in a dark colored sedan.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone who has more information a is asked to contact Det. Michael Rivera at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
(2) comments
The parents should also be charged in the crime.
Well done, LCSO.
This is a serious adult crime involving serious adult things. Will Buta treat it as such???
