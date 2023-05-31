The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in the Sugarland Run stream in Sterling.
Just after 7:30 p.m. May 30, deputies were called to the area behind Brookfield Circle and Meadowland Lane in the Sugarland Run neighborhood after someone walking in the woods made the discovery.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The gender, circumstances, and cause of death are under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

