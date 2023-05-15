The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Herndon man in connection with three armed robberies in Sterling that occurred over a 23-hour period.
Brayams Andino-Linares, 26, of Herndon, was arrested Monday morning at a residence on West Church Road in Sterling.
He is the suspect in the robberies on Sunday of two businesses—a 7-Eleven store and a Sunoco gas station—near where he was arrested. In those cases, the suspect is reported to have brandished a knife and scissors.
The third robbery happened just after 12:30 a.m. May 15 at the Exxon gas station on Falke Plaza in Sterling In that case, a man approached the clerk with his hand in his pocket, making it appear like he had a weapon, and demanded money, according to the report.
In all three robberies, the suspect was seen leaving the stores in a grey Toyota Camry.
Andino-Linares was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was being without bond.
