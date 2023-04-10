A 29-year-old Harrisonburg man is charged with intoxicated driving, two counts of hit and run, and felony eluding law enforcement after leading Loudoun deputies on a dangerous chase Saturday night.
According to the report, deputies in the area of George Washington Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway saw a man driving erratically in a parking lot, crashing into a car and leaving the scene. The driver sped away as deputies initiated a traffic stop. During the chase, the suspect drove eastbound on the westbound lanes of Rt. 7. Before his arrest, he crashed into a car. The driver of that vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
De’von J. Harris, who also was charged with refusing a blood or breath test, was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
