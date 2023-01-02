A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his father early Monday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies were called to a home on Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Arriving deputies found 62-year-old David Eugene Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.
His son, 24-year-old Angus Brown, was taken into custody near the home without incident.
According to arrest warrants filed by Det. K.K. Mitchell, Brown struck his father in the neck and shoulder area with a hatchet and the assault was witnessed by his brother, Jed. During an interview with investigators, Brown confessed to the attack, Mitchell wrote.
Brown is charged with second-degree murder, and shoot, stab, cut or wound in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
(1) comment
Let's hope LCSO and Buta's crew can figure out how to hang onto this accused violent criminal while awaiting trial. And can we just go ahead and outsource the prosecution, since the Loudoun CA's track record is simply atrocious.
