A Loudoun County grand jury on Monday handed up murder indictments in two death investigations. The cases next move to Circuit Court for trial.
Schuyler Lake, 22, faces a second-degree murder charge in the April 29, 2022, fatal beating of his father, Loudoun brewery industry leader Dean Lake, in his Leesburg home. The case moved to the grand jury following a March 27 preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Ever R. Cruz, 24, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and felony assault in the Aug. 21, 2022, death of 38-year-old Pedro Casalez “Hector” Cala outside a University Center apartment in Ashburn. Initial evidence in the case was presented during a March 20 preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court.
Both men are expected to appear in Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon for scheduling. They are being held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.
