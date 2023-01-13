A Loudoun County grand jury Monday issued a felony indictment the 2017 burning of a Round Hill-area home after hitting a match in a criminal DNA database.
Darrell A. Segraves, 28, is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.
The incident happened Nov. 4, 2017, when the occupants of a single-family home on Tedler Circle in the Lake Point neighborhood called 911 to report an odor of gasoline. Fire and Rescue units arrived on scene and found remains of a fire. Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and began processing the scene for evidence of the crime. Using Loudoun’s accelerant detection canine, investigators found gasoline contaminated latex gloves with a cardboard matchbox. The items were examined by the state Department of Forensic Science.
At that time, no matching DNA was on file. However, on Sept. 16, 2022, Loudoun investigators were notified by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science that DNA collected from the latex gloves matched Darrell Segraves. A subsequent DNA test confirmed the match.
The Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office also was aided by the City of Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division and the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney during the joint investigation to identify the suspect and securing the charge.
Segraves is being held at the Norfolk City Jail on an unrelated arson charge of burning an occupied dwelling. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Circuit Court issued a capias warrant to bring Segraves to Loudoun to face the charge.
The felony charge carries a sentence of five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
