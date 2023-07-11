A Loudoun grand jury on Monday indicted 20-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate on a charge of second-degree murder in the Sept. 30, 2022, stabbing death of Carroll T. Davis, Jr.
Davis, 62, was found dead inside his Leesburg-area home after authorities received a check-the-welfare call. Hernandez-Navarrate and Davis had been in a relationship according to family members.
Hernandez-Navarrate, of Herndon, was apprehended later after he was involved in a crash in the Davis’ 2017 Mercedes-Benz in Fairfax County.
In Loudoun County District Court last month, Hernandez-Navarrate waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to Circuit Court for trial.
