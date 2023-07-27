Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined that an early morning house fire in Aldie was caused by an electrical or mechanical malfunction in a vehicle parked in the home’s garage.
According to the report, fire-rescue crews from Kirkpatrick Farms, Aldie, Dulles South, Prince William County, Fairfax County, and Dulles Airport were called to the Fishermans Pond Court home in the Springs at Lenah neighborhood at 2:46 a.m. July 27. They used a deck gun, a master stream device that can deliver larger amounts of water at higher pressures than handheld hose lines, to knock down the fire and allow crews to move inside to extinguish the remaining fire and look for extension.
No injuries were reported.
A family of two adults and five children were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross. The damages are estimated at $930,800, including $563,000 in structural damages, $337,800 for contents, and $30,000 for vehicles.
According to the report, the residents smelled smoke and located a vehicle on fire in the garage. They immediately closed the door, an action that slowed the fire’s spread.
Working smoke alarms were present and sounded, further alerting residents and neighboring homes to the emergency. To learn more about smoke alarms, home escape planning and other important fire safety information, go to loudoun.gov/fire or call the LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.
