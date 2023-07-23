The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of crash Saturday on Sterling Boulevard in Sterling that happened following a pursuit.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and sent four people to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening. The suspect is in custody, the agency reported.
