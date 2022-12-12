Just before the start of a five-day jury trial, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville on Monday entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age.
The abuse occurred 1985 when Scott Asalone, now 65, was 29 and the victim was a minor.
The Asbury Park, NJ, resident was indicted in 2020 by a Loudoun County grand jury following an investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020.
Asalone entered an Alford plea, in which he did not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have evidence required to obtain a conviction. A sentencing hearing is scheduled April 13. The Class 4 felony carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
“Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice,” Attorney General Miyares stated in announcing the conviction.
Following Asalone’s arrest in 2020, then-DC City Councilman David Grosso issued a statement acknowledging that he was the victim in the case.
According to a February, 2019, report of past sexual abuse allegations released by the Diocese of Arlington, Asalone was ordained in 1983, removed from public ministry in 1993 and dismissed form his religious order in 2007.
At the time of the indictment, then-Attorney General Mark Herring said the action resulted from a broader investigation with Virginia State Police to determine whether criminal sexual abuse of children occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses and whether leadership in the dioceses may have covered up or abetted such crimes.
(1) comment
The Wheels of Justice move slowly. But they do move. May justice be served!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.