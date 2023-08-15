Three years after he was criminally charged, Purcellville-area resident Gerhard Bauer pleaded guilty last week to embezzling more than $4 million from his employer.
According to court documents, between 2010 and 2017, Bauer, a 73-year-old German national, used his position as CEO and president of a German company’s U.S. subsidiary to fraudulently uses $4 million in company funds to build the Otium Cellars winery, the Goose Creek Farm horse ranch, and pay personal expenses, including private school tuition for relatives.
Bauer pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
As a result of a civil lawsuit, he had already paid significant restitution to the company, including through the $2.86 million sale of the winery and other property in 2021. As a condition of the plea agreement in the criminal case, he will be required to complete the restitution.
Bauer moved to the U.S. from Germany in 1993 and began planting the vineyard near Purcellville in 2007.
According to the case filings, Bauer in 2010 began writing company checks to contractors on his personal venture while creating invoices made to appear as though the money was going to vendors typically used by the international industrial and machinery manufacturing company. The fraudulent activity continued through May 2017. He was charged in the case in February 2020.
Among the payments made with the company’s funds were $1.5 million to Schooley Construction to build the winery tasting room, $1.2 million to make personal credit card payments, $35,900 to buy wine bottles, and $146,000 for Foxcroft school tuition.
In addition to the potential prison sentence of up to 20 years, the plea agreement includes a fine, further forfeitures, and the possibility of mandatory deportation.
It's very sad what greed can do. In this case, it ruined the gentleman's life. I'm scratching my head over how he could let things get so out of control.
