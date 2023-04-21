The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that Thursday’s house fire on Browns Creek Place in Leesburg was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Dispatchers got calls around 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 reporting a house fire on the 40200 block of Browns Creek Place in Leesburg. Fire-rescue units from Leesburg, Aldie, Brambleton, Hamilton, Moorefield, and Lansdowne responded.
Firefighters found a large single-family home with significant smoke and fire, and confirmed all occupants were out of the home. With all occupants safely outside, and the house already heavily engulfed in fire, firefighters decided to extinguish the fire from outside.
The home is in an area without fire hydrants, and additional units responded from Ashburn, Kirkpatrick Farms, Lucketts, Purcellville, Lovettsville, and Prince William County to provide water, shuttling water from nearby water sources such as local ponds as they fought the fire.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Five people were displaced, and one cat is unaccounted for. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Damages are estimated at $2.15 million, including $1.2 million for the home, $750,000 in its contents, and $200,000 for two neighboring homes that received exterior damage due to the radiant heat from the fire.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, home fires started by smoking materials caused 330 deaths, 725 injuries and $368.9 billion in loss in 2020. Improperly discarded smoking materials have caused two home fires in Loudoun this week for an estimated $2.5 million in damages.
Fire officials offered tips to prevent those fires:
- If you smoke, do so outside.
- Put cigarettes out all the way, every time.
- Residents should ensure they place discarded smoking materials in approved containers to limit the possibility of accidental fires. Never use plastic containers or anything that holds potting soil and be sure to clean out cigarette butt containers often.
- Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Hot ashes can smolder for days and can start a fire when thrown away.
- Use a deep, sturdy ashtray and be sure it is placed on a surface where it will not tip over.
- Place containers away from the house. Never place containers on front porches, decks, or just outside the door.
- Test smoke alarms monthly and replace units as specified by the manufacturer’s instructions.
For more information on home fire safety and smoke alarms or to schedule a free home safety assessment, go to loudoun.gov/smokealarms or call 703-737-8093.
