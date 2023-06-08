The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a South Riding home.
Crews responded to the Leonard Drive home just before 5:30 a.m. June 7 after callers reported smoke and fire coming from the residence. Units from Dulles South, Kirkpatrick Farms, Arcola, Moorefield, Metro-Washington Airports Authority, and Fairfax County.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and found significant fire and smoke at the vacant single-family home. In addition to extinguishing the fire, crews used hoselines to cool and protect the neighboring homes.
Fire Marshal’s estimated damage at more than $500,000 and determined the fire to have been intentionally ignited. The incident remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Loudoun County Emergency Communication's Center at 703-777-0637 and ask to speak to the On-Duty Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.