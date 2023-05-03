The three felony charges filed against a Leesburg man who shot an internet video prankster who was harassing him at the Dulles Town Center mall were sent to a Loudoun grand jury after a District Court preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Alan W. Colie, 31, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building following the April 2 altercation in the mall’s food court.
Today’s court hearing included testimony from the victim, Tanner Cook, who was part of a four-person team that went to the mall to film prank videos for his YouTube channel and social media platforms. On this day that involved using his iPhone to play the statement “Hey, dips— stop looking at my sparkle” to random individuals while videoing the interactions.
According to testimony, Colie was standing at the counter of a food vendor holding a bag when he was approached by Cook and another man. Cook held the phone toward Colie’s face and played the statement multiple times as Colie tried to back away. At one point, Colie pushed the phone away from him and asked him to stop, but Cook brought it back up to his face and repeated the recording.
Next a gunshot was heard, and Cook ran from the food court and out of the mall, stopping on the sidewalk near the Cheesecake Factory. It was there he realized he had been shot in the chest. A responding deputy rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived. Cook underwent surgery to treat the wound.
Colie remained on the scene at the food court. While the handgun was on the ground nearby, Colie was on his cellphone, talking to his lawyer, he told one witness. He was taken into custody without incident.
Colie has been held without bond since his arrest.
Adam Pouilliard of the Public Defender’s Office argued that Cook’s actions were intended to cause fear and confusion among his prank targets. “He is making money by causing fear in individuals,” Pouilliard said.
He also argued Colie’s response lacked elements of malice required to support the felony charges.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eden Holmes said Colie used incommensurate force in the altercation. “They were holding cell phones, not a weapon,” she said.
Pending indictments by the grand jury, those arguments will continue as the case moves to trial in Circuit Court.
I hope they don’t indict but the GJ will indict a peanut butter and jelly sandwich since they only get the prosecutors witness. If I’m on the jury based on what I’ve heard this far I acquit him based on self defense.
