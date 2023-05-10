During a recent inspection of air cargo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport examined a three-piece hi-fi micro sound system and noticed that the receiver part was unusually heavy.
According to the agency, officers then detected a bulky object moving inside, an anomaly confirmed by X-ray. Officers opened the stereo receiver to find a vacuum-sealed bag that contained a white, crystal-like substance, later identified as ketamine hydrochloride.
The street drug, known as Special K, weighed in at two pounds, four ounces. CBP put the street value at $60,000. The parcel was shipped from an address near Manchester, U.K. and was destined to an address near Los Angeles.
The ketamine will be destroyed. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, according to the May 10 announcement.
“Transnational criminal organizations continue to employ a variety of tactics to smuggle illicit narcotics into the United States, and our officers proved once again that they are extraordinarily skilled at detecting these concealment methods,” stated Christine Waugh, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC. “We want to assure the public that Customs and Border Protection remains committed to keeping our country and our communities safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs.”
CBP officers and agents seized an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at air, land and sea ports of entry, according to the agency.
