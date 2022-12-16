A Fauquier County woman was detained at Dulles Airport after giraffe and zebra bones she found in Kenya were found in her luggage.
According to Customs and Border Protection, the traveler filed a declaration that she was bringing back a small Acacia tree twig. A X-ray of her bags found larger items, later determined to be the animal bones, which she told a souvenirs. A check with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that importing the bones violated provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the Endangered Species Act, and the Lacey Act. CBP was directed to seize the bones.
She was permitted to keep the Acacia twig. She was not criminally charged.
“I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations, but those souvenirs could violate United States or international law, or potentially expose our families, pets or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases,” stated Kim Der-Yeghiayan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection strongly encourages all travelers to know what they can and cannot pack in their baggage before returning to or visiting the United States and to declare all items upon arrival.”
During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 4,552 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 319 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry, according to the agency.
