The driver involved in a 2022 crash that took the life of an Ashburn woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless driving.
Ryan C. Lanza, 21, of Ashburn, originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.
The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on May 5, 2022. Deborah Michel, 65, of Ashburn, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic westbound on Windmill Drive and was turning left onto southbound Claiborne Parkway when she was hit by Lanza’s northbound 2016 Subaru WRX. Michel was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Lanza also was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the report, investigators determined Lanza was traveling more than 30 mph over the posted 45 mph speed limit when he struck the vehicle.
The reckless driving conviction is a misdemeanor. Lanza was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 6 months suspended, a year of supervised probation and a $2,500 fine.
(3) comments
Great job Buta, NOT!!!! Kill someone and get 12 months or less, unbelieveable.
A soft deal, for sure.
It's Buta's calling card
But if anyone really wants to get angry about what she's doing over there, look up her work from last week.
Search on the criminal's name: "Shane Leith Pearson"
Another great deal from DA.
