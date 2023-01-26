A Royal Street house in Leesburg’s historic district was gutted by fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after noon Jan. 26 after 911 callers reported smoke and fire from the roof of the single-family home. They arrived to find heavy fire from the rear of the home and all occupants located safely outside.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished quickly, however crews spent an extended period of time searching for fire spread in the flooring and wall joists.
No injuries were reported.
Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.
