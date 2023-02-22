More than two years after he was seriously injured in a shooting at the Sterling Walmart, Deputy First Class Camron Gentry has returned to duty, the Sheriff’s Office announced.
On Jan. 2, 2021, Gentry responded to the Walmart at Dulles Crossing Plaza to deal with a suspected shoplifter. While taking the suspect into custody, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at Gentry and two security workers before fleeing the store.
Gentry was shot multiple times, spent 43 days in the hospital and underwent numerous surgeries.
“This is an incredible story of survival and bravery as DFC Gentry continues to recover from his injuries. The LCSO is proud to witness DFC Gentry return to work and to support him through his recovery process,” the agency stated in the announcement. “DFC. Gentry continues to exhibit the same bravery in his recovery as he did the night he was seriously injured.”
Gentry has been assigned to the Training Division.
The assailant, Steven E. Thodos, was convicted in May on two charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny. He faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 20.
