The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Sterling woman wanted in connection with a stabbing Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling at about 8:48 p.m. on April 1 for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found the victim inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and since been released.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Myeesha S. Hamilton, 29 of Sterling, left the scene before deputies arrived, she and the victim know each other. Hamilton is wanted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
The office asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 for contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021 or Michael.Grimsley@loudoun.gov. Anonymous tips can by submitted by calling Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or on the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
