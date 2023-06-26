A hangar at Leesburg Executive Airport caught fire at around 2 a.m. Sunday, damaging nine planes, the Town of Leesburg reported. No injuries were reported.
Damages were estimated at more than $7 million, including the structure, aircraft, vehicles and other contents, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office, which continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
The fire occurred in the B T-hangar on the north end of the airfield. A Leesburg Police officer on patrol noticed smoke and reported it to dispatchers. Loudoun Fire-Rescue units from Leesburg, Ashburn, Lansdowne, and Moorefield responded and found heavy smoke and visible fire on all sides of the building. Incident command requested a Rapid Intervention Task Force, bringing additional fire and rescue units from Leesburg, Hamilton, and Kincora.
Crews extinguished the fire shortly afterward.
The airport remains open for business.
