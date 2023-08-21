Fire crews from around western Loudoun are on the scene of a house fire just west of Round Hill.
The fire at a Smokey View Court home was reported just before 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Crews arrived to find the attached garage of the two-story home fully involved. Fire spread to other areas of the home. Tanker trucks have been sent to shuttle water to the site.
Units from Mount Weather and Berryville also responded to help with the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.