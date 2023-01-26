Fire-Rescue crews are working to extinguish a house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg’s historic district.
Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the house and seeing fire quickly spread through the entire structure.
The occupant, a retired Vietnam veteran, was not home at the time. The house has been in his family for generations.
Leesburg Director of Economic Development Russell Seymour was among the first on the scene. He was walking down King Street when he smelled smoke. At first, he said, it seemed like someone was cooking. As he approached the scene it looked like smoke coming from a chimney but then he found flames coming from the rear of the home. He and other passersby alerted neighbors to evacuate.
