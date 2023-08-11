Loudoun County Animal Services has seized 40 cats from a Sterling following a pet hoarding investigation. The cats are being prepared for adoption.
According to the agency, the investigation began on Aug. 1 when someone called to report the situation. Humane Law Enforcement Officers found cats inside and outside the home and determined the cats were being kept in a manner that was a direct threat to their life, health and safety. Ammonia readings in the home were significantly elevated beyond safe levels for prolonged exposure for both humans and animals. Numerous surfaces in the home were covered with feces and urine.
Officers removed 40 cats from the residence.
During an Aug. 9 hearing in Loudoun County District Court, the judge prohibited the resident from owning pets for an indefinite period and ordered the payment of $7,141 to cover the costs to Animal Services.
LCAS is providing veterinary care for the cats that will be made available for adoption as they are cleared medically. Anyone interested in adopting is encouraged to view available animals on the LCAS website at loudoun.gov/animals and to stop by the shelter during adoption hours, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
The large seizure comes as the county’s animal shelter already faces a capacity crunch. The agency said owner surrenders of cats have increased by 36% over the previous year and staff members have had to create emergency housing throughout the facility to accommodate the new arrivals from this case.
LCAS is asking for donations of canned cat food, unscented cat litter and squeeze-up cat treats, such as the “Churu” type treats, to help care for these cats. Learn more about how to make donations of supplies to help support shelter pets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.