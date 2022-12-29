The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined Tuesday morning’s fire on Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro was accidental.
According to the report, a contractor working in the building inadvertently started the fire when a spark from a saw ignited insulation inside the wall.
Damages to the home, built in 1858 as the Methodist Episcopal Church South, are estimated at $619,350.
Two adults have been displaced and are staying locally with family.
The fire was reported shortly after 09:30 a.m. Dec. 27. Fire and rescue units from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg, and Lovettsville were dispatched to the scene. The first arriving units, from Loudoun Heights, reported a significant amount of smoke coming from a two-story stone structure. All occupants were found to have self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the initial units.
A Rapid Intervention Task Force and a Tanker Task Force also were dispatched, bringing additional units from Philomont, Hamilton, Leesburg, Purcellville, and Round Hill. Crews drafted water from a pond on Highwater Road.
One occupant was treated and released on scene. One first responder was transported to a hospital for evaluation and released.
The Hillsboro Preservation Foundation quickly established a fundraiser through its Neighbors in Need program to assist the family with emergency expenses. As of Dec. 29, the campaign had raised more than $6,000. Contribute to the Don and Cindy Fire Recovery Fund at gofundme.com.
