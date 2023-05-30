Members of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors, county staff, Lovettsville’s mayor and town staff, members of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and community members gathered at the construction site of Lovettsville’s future fire station for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) spoke on the service that Lovettsville Fire and Rescue provides to residents. He said they are responsible for over 50 square miles and have operated out of the same building since 1974.
The planned 19,200-square-foot building is being built adjacent to the current station and will have four apparatus bays, bunk rooms, administrative offices, showers and lockers, and a kitchen and dining area. Currently, a trailer is parked behind the fire station to provide adequate sleeping quarters for the firefighters and rescue members.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said when she was first elected, she toured the county’s fire stations and noticed that Lovettsville’s needed some work.
“I immediately kind of said, ‘This is not what our firefighters deserve. They deserve a nicer facility than this,’” she said. “In 2016 during our budget deliberations, it was put before us to put the money for us for this facility. And so, I was thrilled with that.”
Lovettsville Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said he was pleased to be able to be part of the process since his time on the town’s Planning Commission and thanked the volunteers for their willingness to participate and help during town events.
“The last vote that I had as part of the Planning Commission was to approve the annexation for this property and this building,” he said. “One of the first votes that I had as a member of the Town Council was to approve this annexation and this building. And so, I am more than thrilled that this short time later I am here today.”
Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
