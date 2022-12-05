After white supremacist graffiti was painted around the former Food Lion store in South Riding Town Center on Friday, a group of volunteers worked Sunday to erase it.
After learning of incident, Loudoun4All organized about 50 area residents to rally against the offensive messages and remove the paint.
Quante Timbers, of Timbers Landscaping, brought a power washer to assist with the cleanup. The graffiti that could not be removed was covered by new chalk art and converted to messages of love.
“Loudoun4All believes that speech like this is too often used by people who feel empowered by the shock value it elicits. It is important to speak up and show them that words and actions that harm others are cowardly and disgusting, not empowering,” the organization said in a statement. “We will not remain silent in the face of hate. Hate has no home here in Loudoun County.”
Loudoun Interfaith BRIDGES and Equality Loudoun announced they plan a vigil outside the former Food Lion tonight, Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., joined by Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman, the Loudoun NAACP, and faith leaders.
“Our goal in the vigil is to demonstrate strengths that are ours through being active in making bonds and keeping trust with one another,” wrote Rev. David Milam in an email announcing the vigil. “We have learned lessons of resiliency also to draw upon of generations upon whose shoulders we stand, as we seek to be a civil society and neighbors. ‘Perfect love casts out fear’ is a phrase that some of invoke from our faith tradition. By gathering, we hope to embody that love and to be a witness to our county and its communities.”
