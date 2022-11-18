An Ashburn childcare center employee faces criminal charges after an investigation into a report that she caused life-threatening injuries to an infant.
At 5 p.m. Nov. 7, deputies were called to an area hospital for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit determined that the injuries occurred at the Winwood Children’s Center on Hay Road.
On Nov. 18, Shabana Saleem, 50, of Ashburn, was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect. It is alleged that Saleem did not render aid to the infant after the injuries. She was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The infant has since been released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.