Days before he faced trial on a 2022 fatal shooting, a Leesburg man is expected to be released on house arrest while a new trial is scheduled on a reduced criminal charge.
On Tuesday, county prosecutors appeared before Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman to reduce the original charge of second-degree murder against Nelson Jose Coronado Jr., 22, to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his cousin, Javuan Amontae Wright.
That reduced charge, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson argued, better fit the facts of the case, in which Coronado, 22, claimed to have acted in self-defense.
Second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, requires evidence that the crime was committed intentionally and with malice. Felony murder, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, requires proof of intent, but not malice.
The investigation began when Leesburg Police Department dispatchers received a call at 2:30 a.m. April 4, 2022, reporting a suspicious event at a Fort Evans Road apartment. Officers arrived to find Wright, 21, in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
During a District Court preliminary hearing in September, Coronado’s attorneys claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Wright was acting aggressively after taking prescription drugs and alcohol earlier in the evening.
According to testimony, Coronado was with Wright earlier in the night in Ashburn when Wright passed out and was unresponsive. Coronado called his friend, Tamara Walters, to meet them in the parking lot of the Chick-Fil-A on Belmont Ridge Road and to help Coronado revive Wright. She said that after applying frozen bags of food to his neck and body he came to, but he became very agitated.
Back in Leesburg, the group pulled over in the parking lot of the Homewood Suites and were yelling. Police were called by the hotel management around 1:30 a.m. Walters said that Wright was coming to and kept trying to engage with officers in a friendly way. Responding officers testified he seemed under the influence of something and told the group to take him home to rest.
Coronado lived in the apartments across the street from the hotel, so police let them walk there, according to testimony.
Walters went to the apartment. A few minutes later Coronado arrived and told her not to open the door. Wright arrived shortly after, still agitated.
She said she tried to calm him down by talking to him, but he pushed his way into the apartment, pinning her between the door and a wall. She testified he was slurring words and didn't appear to be himself. Minutes later Coronado emerged from the back of the apartment. She said Wright let go of her and lunged at Coronado, who fired three shots as Wright continued moving toward him.
In Circuit Court on Thursday, Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. had been scheduled to hear pretrial motions in advance of next week’s scheduled jury trial. Instead, he was presented with a joint proposal by prosecution and defense attorneys to release Coronado from jail pending his yet-to-be-rescheduled trial. Under the proposed terms, Coronado would be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor and other conditions.
A scheduling hearing is planned Jan. 19.
