On Friday, June 30, a Leesburg car dealership reported to police that a customer had taken a SUV for a test drive and never returned. On Sunday afternoon, staff at Carmax called the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to report someone attempting to sell the stolen Ford Explorer.
The suspect in both cases, Ethan T. Huff, 33, now faces three criminal charges. Leesburg Police have charged him with grand larceny. The Sheriff’s Office filed charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of burglary tools.
He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center
(1) comment
I whole-heartedly encourage anyone who is in possession of a stolen vehicle to bring it to Carmax. Be patient, as the process may take a while.
But please do leave the weapons at home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.