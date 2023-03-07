A federal jury has convicted an Ashburn woman on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, and money laundering stemming from Paycheck Protection Program loans.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Rose-Marie Nsahlai, 47, and her husband, Didier K. Kindambu, fraudulently obtained two PPP loans intended to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic continue to pay salaries or wages to their employees. She was accused of creating fraudulent payroll documentation for two of her husband’s businesses, and submitting that documentation in support of the PPP loan applications. The fraudulent documentation represented that the companies had dozens of employees and a $17 million annual payroll in 2019. In fact they had few, if any, employees.
In total, they obtained approximately $2.5 million in loan proceeds, and spent the money on expenses unrelated to any legitimate use of PPP funds, including the down-payment on a 7,000-square-foot home in Leesburg.
Nsahlai faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled July 19.
Kindambu pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2021. He was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, fined $15,000, and ordered to repay the $2.5 million in restitution to Bank of American upon his release. In January, his petition for compassionate release was denied by U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston. In his petition for, he claimed the food served at his prison, FCI Allenwood, aggravated his diabetic condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.