The Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department has elected new officers and seated new members of the board of directors.
The new officers are President Josh Townsend, Vice President Samantha Bailey, Secretary Daniel Reep, Assistant Secretary Amy Cannon, Treasurer Andrew King, and Assistant Treasurer Erin Lewis.
On the operational side, Bill Graham will serve as chief, with Miquel Quijano as assistant fire chief and Michael Walsh as assistant rescue chief.
Appointed to the board were directors-at-Large John Ayres, John DeLooper, Bobby Hidy, Tom Willis, Mike Vroom, David Holtz and Brian Romola.
The department is marking its 79th year of service, serving the community since 1944.
“We live by the motto 'neighbors helping neighbors' and that’s truly what we are,” Townsend stated. “All our volunteers are members of the community who hold regular jobs, and have regular lives, and still dedicate themselves to serving the community on their nights and weekends. We are blessed with a variety of volunteers who hold both operational and administrative duties and are pleased to round out our board with individuals who believe in what we do and commit their time to serve their community.”
Learn more at ashburnfirerescue.org.
