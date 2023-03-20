An Ashburn murder case is moving closer to trial after a District Court judge today ruled there was enough evidence to send the allegations to a grand jury for indictment.
Ever R. Cruz, 24, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and second-degree murder in the Aug. 21, 2022, death of 38-year-old Pedro Casalez “Hector” Cala.
Cala was found lying in the dog park in the University Heights neighborhood around 3 a.m. Aug. 15, 2022, suffering from extensive head trauma. He died from the injuries a week later.
According to testimony at the March 20 preliminary hearing, investigators believe Cruz struck Cala between one and three times with his hand or fist causing the severe injuries.
The case hinges on circumstantial evidence, including a deputy witnessing Cruz’s car leaving the scene at about the time the assault was reported, Cruz’s cellphone data placing him in the area at the time, and Cala’s blood being detected on Cruz’s hat found on the kitchen floor of Cruz’s apartment where the assault occurred, and bruises found on Cruz’s hand.
The one potential witness to the confrontation, Cruz’s then-girlfriend who also lived in the apartment, declined to answer most questions posed to her by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Brady. She evoked her fifth amendment protections against self-incrimination. Brady’s line of questioning centered on whether she and Cala had gone out on a date that night and that had caused the confrontation with Cruz.
Cruz’s attorney Ryan Campbell argued there was a lack of evidence to show that Cruz was the assailant. He also challenged whether the commonwealth had shown the assault of Cala was done maliciously, a requirement of both felony charges. If the cases were to proceed, Campbell suggested the charges be reduced, perhaps to manslaughter or assault and battery.
Brady said the severity of Cala’s injuries was indictive of malice.
Judge William R. Fitzpatrick agreed. He ruled the evidence demonstrated there was probable cause that Cruz committed the crimes.
The case is scheduled to be presented to a grand jury April 10.
The murder charge carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
